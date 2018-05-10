Ubiquiti Networks +7.2% on Q3 beat, new $200M buyback

Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) has jumped 7.2% after beating on top and bottom lines in its fiscal Q3 report and launching a new $200M stock repurchase program.

Net income rose to $76M (non-GAAP basis) from $64.6M; gross profit was up to $114.5M from $99.1M a year ago. Income from operations rose to $84.9M from $73.4M.

GAAP gross margin rose to 45.7% from 45.4%.

Revenue by product type: Service Provider Technology, $100.9M (down 3.7%); Enterprise Technology, $149.5M (up 31.6%).

Revenue by geography: North America, $94.8M (up 20.7%); South America, $19.9M (down 28.4%); EMEA, $113.7M (up 29.6%); Asia Pacific, $21.98M (down 9.3%).

Cash and equivalents were $690.8M, up from $604.2M last June 30. Some $128.6M of that is held in subsidiaries outside the U.S.

It's now tracking toward the low end of its previous revenue and EPS guidance for the full year.

Conference call to come at 11 a.m. ET.

