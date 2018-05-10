MDC Partners sinks after guidance cut

Shares of MDC Partners (MDCA -33.6% ) are spiraling lower after the company cuts its 2018 organic revenue guidance to a range of +1% to +3% after having a prior outlook for 4% growth.

CEO update: "While the prospects for the business in 2018 were strong coming into the year, the performance in March and April was disappointing. Apart from the impact of the new accounting rules, the combination of select client cut backs and a slower conversion of our new business pipeline has led us to update our 2018 financial targets. The pipeline of new business opportunities is substantial and our partner agencies are well positioned which we expect will support a return to better top line growth in the coming quarters."

MCD traded as low as $3.80 earlier in the morning.