Energy Transfer to build 600K bbl/day pipeline from Permian to Gulf coast

Energy Transfer Partners (ETP +1.1% ) says it plans to build a crude oil pipeline from the Permian Basin in west Texas to the Houston Ship Channel and Nederland, Tex., which will have an initial capacity of up to 600K bbl/day.

The pipeline will be “easily expandable” to 1M bbl/day and likely will come online by 2020, ETP said during its earnings conference call.

Also, ETP says it plans to ask federal energy regulators for permission to put the full Rover natural gas pipeline in service by June 1.

ETP is modestly higher after reporting better than expected Q1 earnings and adjusted EBITDA rose 30% Y/Y to $1.88B; distributable cash flow for the quarter totaled $1.22B (coverage ratio 1.15x), an increase of $278M from the year-ago quarter.