The Stars Group rallies after strong sportsbook growth

The Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) is up 8.95% after a solid Q1, highlighted by growth in revenue (24%), EPS (9%), adjusted EBITDA (16%) and cash flow (18%).

Real-money online casino and sportsbook combined revenue soared 55% Y/Y to $134.5M during the quarter.

"We are pleased with the performance of each of our verticals, poker, casino and sportsbook, which are benefiting not only from the continued success of Stars Rewards, but also from our strategy of focusing on the customer and continued improvements to our product offerings," updates CEO Rafi Ashkenazi.