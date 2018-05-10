Chevron's Gorgon LNG faces inquiry on delay in carbon capture project

Western Australia state orders an inquiry into a delay in burying carbon dioxide emissions at Chevron’s (CVX +0.4% ) Gorgon liquefied natural gas project, which could lead to a change in conditions on the project.

The state approved the Gorgon project in 2009 on the condition that at least 80% of carbon dioxide released in its gas processing operations over a five-year rolling average period would be buried; Western Australia's environment minister is seeking a report within the next nine months to determine whether the conditions should be changed.

CVX told the government last December it would not be able to start capturing and burying carbon dioxide until Q4 of 2018 at the earliest, after finding problems with valves and pipeline equipment during commissioning of its $1.9B injection system - the world’s largest capture and storage project.