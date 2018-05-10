Investors back growth story at Carvana

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) jumps 14% as investors take a positive view on the company's prospects despite full-year revenue guidance from the company that just matched analyst estimates.

Retail units sold increased 141% in Q1 to 13,517. The extra volume helped Carvana cut its net loss to $47.2M and see its EBITDA margin improve dramatically (-15.5% vs. -30.6% a year ago).

CEO update: "We have opened 18 new markets already in 2018 and are on track to serve 57 percent of the U.S. population by the end of the year. Consumers are responding to the new way to buy a car, and we expect to deliver our fifth straight year of triple digit growth in 2018."

