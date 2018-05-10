New Senior down 15% after miss, lease termination; dividend not yet set

Q1 normalized FFO of $13.4M or $0.21 per share vs. $23.4M and $0.28 a year ago. AFFO per share of $0.20 down from $0.27. Normalized FAD of $0.18 per share down from $0.25.

Total same-store cash NOI down 1% Y/Y.

Strategic review is ongoing. As part of this, company yesterday agreed to terminate leases with Holiday Retirement for $116M ($70M termination fee, and $46M of retained security deposits).

Q1 dividend announcement will be made on June 1.

