Fuel Tech down 6% post Q1 results

Fuel Tech (FTEK -6.7% ) reported Q1 revenue growth of 50.6% Y/Y to $12.8M. Segment revenues: Air pollution control +114.5% Y/Y to $8.6M and Fuel CHEM -7.14% Y/Y to $4.2M.

Q1 overall operating margin recovered by 1,949 bps to -1.44%.

Q1 overall gross margin declined by 450 bps to 39.3%. Segment gross margins: Air pollution control segment’s declined by 270 bps to 34.8% and Fuel CHEM declined by 100 bps to 48.5%.

SG&A expenses -4.5% Y/Y to $4.9M, with margin down 2,220 bps to 39.3%.

Capital projects backlog was at $19.7M. Company had no long term debt as of 31 March 2018.

“We remain optimistic about our performance for 2018, and continue to pursue a solid pipeline of contract opportunities, particularly in the US. We are excited about the long-term potential associated with our previously announced exclusive license agreement with NanO2 LLC (“NanO2”) to market and sell NanO2’s dissolved gas technology. This represents a new business vertical for Fuel Tech - environmental solutions focused on water”, said Vincent J. Arnone, Chairman and CEO.

2018 outlook: Company expects higher total revenues, driven primarily by Air pollution control business, profitable operations and positive cash flow generation.

Previously: Fuel Tech reports Q1 results (May 9)