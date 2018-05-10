Invesco higher after reporting April AUM

Invesco's (NYSE:IVZ) Apr. 30 AUM of $972.8B is up from $934.2B due to Guggenheim acquisition, favorable market returns; partially offset by net long-term outflows, foreign exchange, and non-management fee earning AUM outflows (Excl. acquisition, AUM were largely unchanged month over month).

Active AUM of $733.6B is down from $733.9B last month

Passive AUM of $239.2B is up from $200.3B last month

Equity AUM of $447.5B is up from $420.6B last month.

Fixed-income AUM of $236.7B is up from $227.9B.

Alternatives AUM of $146.9B is up from $146.4B.

Shares +1.3%.

Source: Press Release