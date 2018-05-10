Roku +2.5% as analysts praise solid Q1, outlook

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) is up 2.5% after a solid beat in its Q1 earnings along with a raised full-year outlook and praise coming in from analysts.

Citi raised its price target to $40 from $36 while staying Neutral.

One of the company's biggest champions, Needham's Laura Martin, notes the company "over-delivered its guidance (again)" and points to expanding gross margins, strong ads and record ARPU: "NFLX is the best comp to Roku, and Roku sells at half its valuation." She has a $50 price target, implying 35% upside from today's higher price.

Meanwhile, RBC's Mark Mahaney channeled the late Michael Jackson: "I want to ROK w/U ... all night." He says fundamentals are "very strong" and the company's still attacking a $70B TV ad spend opportunity; he rates it Sector Perform with a price target of $45. (h/t Bloomberg)

Earnings call transcript