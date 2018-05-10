Prestige Brands Holdings rallies on earnings beat

Prestige Brands Holdings (PBH +29.1% ) reports revenue rose 6.4% in Q4, driven by solid consumption levels across the Company’s core brands and incremental revenue from the Fleet acquisition.

North American OTC Healthcare segment revenue grew 6.6% to $212.1M, driven by revenues from the acquisition of Fleet as well as consumption growth in the Company’s core OTC brands.

International OTC Healthcare segment revenue up 19% to $24.1M.

Household Cleaning segment revenue fell 7.4% to $19.8M.

Gross margin rate improved 110 bps to 55.2%.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 220 bps to 33.3%.

Advertising & promotion expense rate leveraged 250 bps to 13.8%.

FY2019 Guidance: Revenues: $1.046B to 41.056B; Diluted EPS: $2.96 to $3.04; Free cash flow: $215M or more.

Previously: Prestige Brands Holdings beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (May 10)