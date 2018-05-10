First Majestic Silver +4% despite Q1 loss; gains Mexican OK for Primero deal

First Majestic Silver (AG +3.7% ) is higher despite reporting a Q1 loss and a 15% Y/Y revenue decline to $58.6M, as the number of silver oz. produced declined temporarily due to lower grades.

Q1 production totaled 3.9M silver equiv. oz., down 11% Y/Y, and the average realized silver price fell 5% to $16.76/oz.

"This temporary decrease in production, which was primarily due to lower head grades, naturally resulted in higher cash costs per ounce," says President and CEO Keith Neumeyer. "Nevertheless, we managed to beat our overall cost guidance during the quarter due to strong gold production at the Santa Elena, San Martin and La Guitarra operations."

Also, Mexican authorities granted antitrust clearance for AG to move forward with its planned acquisition of Primero Mining; with the deal, AG gains access to Primero’s flagship asset, the San Dimas silver-gold mine.