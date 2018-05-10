Depomed up 21% on Q1 earnings beat

Depomed (DEPO +21% ) Q1 results ($M): Revenue: 128.4 (+42.0%); Product sales: 44.4 (-50.8% due mainly to license deal with Collegium).

Net income: 33.8 (+226.6%); non-GAAP net income: 21.4 (+386.4%); non-GAAP EBITDA: 31.8 (+25.7%); EPS: 0.48 (+211.6%); non-GAAP EPS: 0.28 (+300.0%).

2018 Guidance: Neurology franchise sales: $120M - 125M; non-GAAP EBITDA: $125M - 135M; net loss: ($33M - 23M).

NUCYNTA ER supply shortages resolved.

Cosyntropin U.S. marketing application to be filed by year-end by development partner Mallinckrodt.

In-licensed new dosage form of migraine med CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium) from Applied Pharma Research S.A. U.S. marketing application expected in 2019.

Agreed to new co-promotion agreement with Allegis Pharmaceuticals for pain med Zipsor (diclofenac potassium). Allegis will add 30 sales reps focused on primary care physicians in certain regions. Revenues to be shared above a mutually agreed-to baseline.

Corporate headquarters relocated to Lake Forest, IL from Newark, CA.