Mortgage rates little changed in Freddie Mac weekly survey

Mortgage rates barely moved in the past week, according to Freddie Mac's latest survey, steadying during May following a string of increases throughout April.

The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage remained unchanged 4.55% for the week ending May 10, while the average 15-year fixed-rate mortgage fell to 4.01% from 4.03% in the previous week.

A year ago at this time, the 30-year fixed averaged 4.05% and the 15-year fixed averaged 3.29%.

“The minimal movement of mortgage rates in these last three weeks reflects the current economic nirvana of a tight labor market, solid economic growth and restrained inflation,” says Freddie Mac's chief economist.

