Smart Sand slips 19% on Q1 miss

Smart Sand (SND -19% ) reported Q1 revenue growth of 70.1% Y/Y to $42.63M due to higher sales volumes and higher freight revenue.

Q1 Margins: Gross declined by 461 bps to 16.9%, operating declined by 304 bps to 3.17% and Adj. EBITDA declined by 107 bps to 13.7%.

SG&A expenses were up 34% Y/Y to $3.1M.

The company sold ~723k tons (+29% Y/Y) at $29.95 per ton production cost.

Company amended its credit facility to increase the amount to $60M from which $45M in April 2018.

FY18 outlook: Capex $85-95M

Previously: Smart Sand misses by $0.06, misses on revenue (May 10)