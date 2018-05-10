WSJ: Apple, Goldman Sachs planning Pay-branded credit card

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) will launch a new joint credit card, according to WSJ sources.

The card would carry the Apple Pay brand and could launch early next year.

Apple and Goldman’s partnership will also extend to other services like store loans for buying iPhones.

The deal would replace the existing rewards-card deal between Apple and Barclays (NYSE:BCS), which offers interest-free financing on Apple devices and rewards points towards gift cards.

Apple shares are up 1.1% to $189.38.