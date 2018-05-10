Hudson Technologies slides after rough Q1

Hudson Technologies (HDSN -27.6% ) is down sharply after management updates on the rough start to the year.

"The 2018 selling season has had a very slow start," notes CEO Kevin Zugibe.

As for details, Zugibe says Q1 results were negatively impacted by declines in both price and volume for most of the refrigerants the companies sells. He explains that customers resorting to a "just-in-time buying pattern" for all refrigerants combined with cooler than normal weather and price declines contributed to a "weaker performance" for both revenues and gross margins during the quarter.

Previously: Hudson Tech misses by $0.04, misses on revenue (May 9)