GrubHub, Jack in the Box partner on nationwide delivery

GrubHub (GRUB +1.9% ) is partnering with Jack in the Box (JACK +2.1% ) for nationwide delivery service.

The two are also working to integrate GrubHub's point-of-sale system to allow restaurant operators to manage in-house and delivery orders from one device.

Online ordering and delivery from the two is now available in more than 20 markets; it will expand to hundreds more locations throughout the year.

As a promo, they're offering free Jack in the Box delivery with minimum purchase from available stores from May 10-16.