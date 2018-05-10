Gannett to acquire WordStream in $130M deal

Gannett (GCI +1% ) has a deal to acquire digital marketing firm WordStream for $130M in cash, along with a potential earnout.

The price is net of cash acquired and features up to a $20M earnout over the next two years based on achieving revenue targets.

Combining WordStream with its ReachLocal and SweetIQ offerings, Gannett plans to provide a full spectrum of digital marketing services.

WordStream -- which offers cloud-based software-as-a-service solutions for optimizing digital marketing campaigns -- is expected to contribute about $55M in revenue and $16M in EBITDA in year one.

Gannett will fund the transaction with its revolving credit and expects the deal to be accretive in the first full year of operations.