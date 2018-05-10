Significant upside seen on Genting Singapore

Union Gaming analyst Grant Govertsen upgrades Genting Singapore (OTCPK:GIGNF, OTCPK:GIGNY) to Buy rating after factoring in the strong upside for the casino operator's VIP business.

"Now with their credit program in better shape, management has begun 'opening the taps' a bit more and their VIP program is responding in kind," observes Govertsen.

He sees the potential for Genting Singapore to boost its run-rate without taking on a "too-concerning" amount of risk.

The price target of $1.35 (Singapore dollars) is 12X the EBITDA estimate. Genting Singapore closed at $1.16 today.