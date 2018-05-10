Brent crude could surge back to $100/bbl, BofA Merrill analysts say

A return to $100/bbl Brent crude is possible, BofA Merrill Lynch analysts say, as a decline in Iran’s oil exports due to new U.S. sanctions and a collapse in Venezuelan production coincide with OPEC-led supply curbs.

“Looking into the next 18 months, we expect global oil supply and demand balances to tighten,” BAML says, forecasting a market deficit of 630K bbl/day this year and 300K bbl/day next year.

BAML raises its Brent price outlook to average $70/bbl for 2018 and $75/bbl for 2019 but also sees the "risk of $100/bbl oil next year," saying global oil markets likely will tighten further if a new Iran deal is not reached in the next six months or OPEC and Russia extend production cuts into 2019.

On a related note, Centennial Resource Development (CDEV) CEO Mark Papa says U.S. shale producers will not raise output to offset any global oil squeeze, particularly in light of current pipeline constraints.

At last check, Brent crude -0.3% to $76.98/bbl and WTI -0.2% to $70.98/bbl.

ETFs: USO, XLE, OIL, UWT, UCO, VDE, XOP, DWT, ERX, OIH, SCO, BNO, DBO, XES, ERY, DIG, BGR, GUSH, DTO, FENY, USL, IYE, DUG, DRIP, IEO, FIF, IEZ, DNO, NDP, PXE, OLO, RYE, PXJ, SZO, CRAK, FXN, OLEM, WTIU, DDG, OILK, NANR, OILX, WTID, USOI, USOU, USOD, FTXN, JHME, UBRT, ERYY, DBRT, ERGF, OILD, OILU, USAI