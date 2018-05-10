Provention Bio readies IPO

Oldwick, NJ-based Provention Bio (PRVB) has filed a prospectus for a $50M IPO.

The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm develops therapies aimed at intercepting and preventing immune-mediated disorders, including Crohn's disease, type 1 diabetes and ulcerative colitis.

Lead candidate is a Phase 3-stage enteroviral vaccine targeting Coxsackievirus B (CVB) infection as a potential protection for children at risk of type 1 diabetes. It has two Phase 2-stage candidates for inflammatory bowel diseases.

2018 Financials (Q1 only) ($M): Operating Expenses: 5.0 (+999%); Net Loss: (5.2) (-999%); cash burn: (6.0).