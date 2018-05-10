Harris in $141M deal to modernize India air traffic comms

Harris (HRS +0.5% ) has won a deal valued around $141M to modernize India's air traffic management comms infrastructure.

The 15-year deal from the Airports Authority of India is for 944 crore rupees and makes Harris the prime contractor and systems integrator for its Futuristic Telecommunications Infrastructure plan.

Harris will leverage experience from building America's FAA managed services network, connecting more than 4,400 national and international FAA/DOD facilities.

The India region handles more than 190M passengers, expected to double to 337M domestic and 84M international passengers in the next decade.