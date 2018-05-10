ACSF up 9% after announcing plan to liquidate

American Capital Senior Floating's (ACSF +9.6% ) board approved a plan to sell the company's assets and distribute net proceeds to stockholders, after which the company will be dissolved.

Plan must be approved by stockholders.

"The company lacks scale and has limited opportunities for growth in earnings due to challenging conditions in the liquid credit market," says President and CEO Kevin Braddish.

ACSF estimates aggregate amount of distributions received by each stockholder will be 97%-99% of its net asset value per share as of March 31, 2018 of $13.11.

Q1 net investment income 22 cents per share, down 3 cents from Q4; net earnings 31 cents per share, up 6 cents from Q4 on higher net realized and unrealized gains on investments.

