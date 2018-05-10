Pan American Silver +10% after Q1 beat, lowest cash costs in a decade

Pan American Silver (PAAS +10.6% ) surges after reporting better than expected Q1 earnings on a combination of higher revenues and lower costs.

PAAS says Q1 production totaled 6.1M silver oz., with all-in sustaining costs of $6.98/oz. and cash costs of $1.18/oz. of payable silver, lowest in a decade.

While Q1 silver production was down slightly from 6.2M oz. in the year-ago quarter, gold production rose 22% Y/Y to 46.2K oz. from 37.7K oz.

PAAS says overall daily stacking rates of 21K metric tons were achieved at the Dolores expansion project, and the new underground mine is on track to achieve targeted rates of 1,500 tons/day by year-end.

PAAS maintains FY 2018 silver production guidance of 25M-26.5M oz. at cash costs of $3.60-$4.60/oz. and all-in sustaining costs of $9.30-$10.80/oz., as well as gold output of 175K-185K oz.