FDA warns firms selling vaping liquids in packaging resembling foods for kids

The FDA has issued four new warning letters to manufacturers and retailers for selling e-liquids used in e-cigarettes that are packaged to resemble children-targeted foods like cereal, soda and pancakes.
One of the companies was also cited for illegally selling the product to a minor.
The letters follow recent actions taken last week by the FDA and FTC against 13 firms.
Selected tickers: (MO +0.8%)(BTI)(PM +0.6%)(TPB +8.3%)(VGR +0.5%)(OTCQB:GLLA)(OTCQX:IMBBY -0.4%)
