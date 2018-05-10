FDA warns firms selling vaping liquids in packaging resembling foods for kids

The FDA has issued four new warning letters to manufacturers and retailers for selling e-liquids used in e-cigarettes that are packaged to resemble children-targeted foods like cereal, soda and pancakes.

One of the companies was also cited for illegally selling the product to a minor.

The letters follow recent actions taken last week by the FDA and FTC against 13 firms.

Selected tickers: (MO +0.8% )(BTI)(PM +0.6% )(TPB +8.3% )(VGR +0.5% )(OTCQB:GLLA)(OTCQX:IMBBY -0.4% )

