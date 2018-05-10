Triumph lower 6% after guiding EPS below consensus

Triumph Group (TGI -6.9% ) reported Q4 sales of $896.86M (-2.5% Y/Y). Segment sales: Integrated systems -2.45% Y/Y to $275.25M, aerospace structures -1.9% Y/Y to $550.37M and product support -2.45% Y/Y to $79.07M.

Q4 overall operating margin declined by 1,866 bps to -31.2% and Adj. EBITDA margin declined by 1000 bps to 8.1%.

Segment Margins: Integrated systems operating improved by 20 bps to 20% and Adj. EBITDA declined by 70 bps to 20%; Aerospace structures operating declined by 3,120 bps to -59% and Adj. EBITDA declined by1,700 bps to 4.9%; Product support operating improved by140 bps to 17.2% and Adj. EBITDA improved by 140 bps to 19.4%.

“Our business development results continue to accelerate with new awards yielding a book-to-bill ratio of greater than one for the fifth consecutive quarter and increasing our backlog to $4.49 billion, up 3% sequentially and 13% year-over-year. As part of the ongoing optimization of our portfolio, we completed the divestiture of another non-core business during the fiscal fourth quarter, which we expect to contribute incrementally to our cash flow in fiscal 2019”, said Daniel J. Crowley, President and CEO.

FY19 Outlook: Revenue $3.3-3.4B vs $3.19B consensus; EPS $1.50-2.10 vs $2.47 consensus.

