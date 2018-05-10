Energy XXI -15% after cutting $320M in P&A costs, asset buyer takes 35% stake

Energy XXI Gulf Coast (EGC -15.5% ) plunges after announcing plans for the disposition of its non-core asset portfolio to Orinoco Natural Resources, which the company says will cut its plugging and abandonment bill by $320M.

The term sheet provides for ONR affiliate Offshore Environmental Fund to receive a 35% equity ownership position in EGC, pro forma for the transaction, and have the right to nominate members to serve on EGC’s board of Directors proportionate to OEF’s equity ownership.

EGC would issue to OEF a $100M second lien note amortized ratably beginning 2019, with 9% annual interest; EGC expects interest and amortization payments on the note to be more than offset by anticipated savings in cash P&A and G&A costs.

EGC also would pay OEF $12.5M in upfront cash and an additional $12.5M six months after the closing.

Also: Energy XXI Gulf Coast beats by $0.21, beats on revenue (May 10)