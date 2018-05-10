Origin Bancorp IPO complete, traded up 10% at debut

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) completes initial public offering of 4.18M shares at $34.00 apiece.

Shares opened trading yesterday on the Nasdaq Global Select Market at $37.50, up 10% from the IPO price. Today (OBNK -0.2% ).

Origin sold 3M shares and some stockholders sold 1.14M shares.Underwriters exercised, in full, option to buy added shares at public offering price less the underwriting discount.

Joint bookrunners: Stephens Inc. and Raymond James & Associates; co-managers: Stifel's Keefe, Bruyette & Woods and Sandler O'Neill + Partners.

Source: Press Release