Enbridge considering additional asset sales, CEO Monaco says

Enbridge (ENB +3.4% ) says it may sell more assets than expected this year, seeing strong interest from potential buyers after achieving this week its full-year goal for divestitures (I, II).

“A good example of where we’re getting a lot of inbound interest is on the Canadian [gathering and processing] assets in whole or in part,” CEO Al Monaco said during today's earnings conference call. “Based on what we see at this point, we could move on additional asset sales, which would create added flexibility on [the] financial side.”

ENB has been under pressure to reduce leverage, one of the factors that has weighed on its share price; yesterday, ENB announced sales of its U.S. gas pipelines business and part of its renewable energy portfolio for a combined $2.5B to cut debt, which stood at $61B at year-end 2017.