Stellar Biotech completes roundtrip; down 20%

Thinly traded nano cap Stellar Biotechnologies (SBOT -19.5% ) is down on a 6x surge in volume, albeit on turnover of only 81K shares, completing a roundtrip from Tuesday's 19% rally (up 55% from the intraday low of $4.20).

On Monday, May 7, it reported fiscal Q2 results that included flat revenue growth. At quarter-end it had ~$3.8M in quick assets while operations consumed ~$2.5M during the first two fiscal quarters.

About a month ago, it filed a prospectus for an $8M equity offering.

Previously: Stellar Biotech readies equity offering (April 18)