Wage growth may not hit 'full economy' peak

Goldman Sachs economist Jan Hatzius says the pace of wage growth that can be sustained by an U.S. economy trucking along at full employment is lower than in past periods.

Hatzius expects wage growth to peak out at 3% annual rises, instead of the expected 4% or higher pace seen in the past during full employment phases.

The pace of wage growth is significant in the restaurant industry, where labor expenses account for more than 30% of total cost of sales for many companies.

Hatzius made his comments earlier today on Bloomberg TV.

Restaurant stocks: CAKE, CBRL, DNKN, DPZ, DRI, EAT, JACK, MCD, RRGB, SONC, WEN, BWLD, QSR, CHUY, BLMN, PZZA, TXRH, DENN, BBRG, DFRG, RUTH, IRG, DIN, HABT, NDLS, BOJA, LOCO, TACO, PZZA, PBPB, BJRI, CHUY, CBRL, WING, BOJA, ZOES, FOGO, ARCO, YUM, CMG, SHAK.