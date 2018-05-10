NYC apartment renters find best deals in Queens: Bloomberg

The northwest part of Queens--including Long Island City, Astoria, Sunnyside, and Woodside--offer the best apartment rental deals in New York City, Bloomberg reports, citing a report by appraiser Miller Samuel and brokerage Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

Rents there declined by 12% to $2,646 a month (when subtracting landlord giveaways) in April from a year ago. Giveaways, such as a free month of rent or payment of broker fees, were offered on 65% of all new leases signed in the area, excluding renewals, the article said.

Manhattan rents, after subtracting concessions, fell 2.2% to a median of $3,236 in April, while rents in Brooklyn declined 2.9% to a median of $2,686, the report said.

Related tickers: EQR, AVB, UDR