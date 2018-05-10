Puma Bio data delay-stoked selloff overdone - Citigroup

Puma Biotechnology (PBYI -18.8% ) slumps on almost a 6x surge in volume in apparent response to another delay in reporting topline data from the Phase 3 NALA study of neratinib in third-line breast cancer.

During yesterday's Q1 earnings call, CEO Alan Auerbach said the event rate continues to come in "slower than expected" so a data readout will not happen until Q4 at the earliest. If the rate slows further, the release of data may not happen until next year.

Citigroup's Yigal Nochomovitz says the selloff is ovedone and advises clients to "buy the dip" but also cites the 12% cumulative discontinuation rate for Nerlynx (versus 9% the previous quarter) as something to keep an eye on.

