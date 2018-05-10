AXA Equitable IPO prices below range, opens lower

AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) shares opened trading 25 cents lower than the initial public offering price of $20 a share, which fell short of the expected range of $24-$27.

Shares up 1.45% in afternoon trading.

French insurer AXA SA sold 137.25M EQH shares, bringing the size of the IPO to $2.75B; underwriters have a 30-day option to buy up to 20.6M more shares of common stock.

Joint lead book-running managers and underwriters: Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Barclays, Citigroup; joint book-running managers and underwriters: Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank Securities, Goldman Sachs, BNP Paribas, Societe Generale, ING, Credit Agricole CIB, HSBC, Natixis, RBC Capital Markets.

