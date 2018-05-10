Telus -0.8% as higher costs prompt Q1 miss

Telus (NYSE:TU) is down 0.8% in U.S. trading after its Q1 earnings missed profit expectations amid higher costs.

Revenues grew 6%, but operating expenses (before D&A) increased 8.2%.

Net income fell 2.4% to C$412M on a headline basis, and adjusted net income rose 4.1% to C$435M. Net income attributable to common shares was down 1%, to C$410M.

The company added 76,000 new postpaid wireless, Internet and TV customers (essentially flat). Postpaid wireless net adds were up 9.1%, to 48,000, and wireless postpaid churn was 0.95%. Telus added a net new 22,000 subs in high-speed Internet, and 6,000 in Telus TV.

Total wireless subscriber base is up 4% to 8.9M, as postpaid sub base rose 5.7% to 8M.

Among assumptions for 2018, it sees a slightly slower rate of economic growth for Canada (2.1% vs. 2017's 3.1%) and continuing intense competition across wireless and wireline, consumer and business markets.

It's expecting wireless revenue growth from both postpaid subscriber loads and ARPU, and wireline data revenues up from increases in Internet and Telus TV subs, while wireline voice revenue will continue to erode.

Press release