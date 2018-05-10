Opko adds to Q1 results-stoked rally, up 3%

Opko Health (OPK +3.4% ) adds to yesterday's 29% rally as investors take positions after Q1 results beat expectations.

Revenues were down 7.6% to $211.3M due to decreased volume and retroactive adjustments from government payers and private insurers (10-Q, pages 31 & 40) at BioReference, but above consensus.

Rayaldee prescriptions were up 730% yoy and up 38% sequentially.

4Kscore utilization increased 13% yoy.

Q2 consensus is a loss/share of ($0.11) on revenues of ~$265M.

