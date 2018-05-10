SolarEdge +14% after Q1 beat, deal to buy UPS maker

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG +14.4% ) surges to a 52-week high after beating Q1 earnings and revenue expectations, and issuing upside Q2 revenue guidance of $220M-$230M vs. $212M analyst consensus estimate.

Q1 revenue rose 82% Y/Y to $210M, at the top end of company guidance for sales of $200M-$210M, despite the seasonally softer demand quarter.

SEDG says it shipped 800 MW AC of inverters in the quarter, including 2.5M power optimizers and 100K inverter units, all new quarterly records for the company.

SEDG also announced its entry into the Uninterruptible Power Supply market with an agreement to acquire Gamatronic Electronic Industries for an undisclosed sum.