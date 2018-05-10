Sell-side hacks away at L Brands

L Brands (NYSE:LB) is down 7.94% after disclosing April sales and lowering its expectation for Q1 EPS.

The weak report from the retailer prompted several sell-side analysts to come in with scathing notes.

Loop Capital downgrades L Brands to Sell, with analyst Laurie Champine lamenting the Victoria Secret's business is ignoring the change all around it.

The assessment from Buckingham Research isn't much brighter. The analyst team calls L Brands "dead money" at the moment as it lowers its price target to $31.

L Brands traded at a multi-year low of $30.70 earlier today.

Sources: CNBC, Bloomberg

Previously: L Brands lower on updating Q1 earnings guidance (May 10)