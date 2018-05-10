Equatorial Guinea signs gas deals to extend lifespan of Marathon LNG plant

Marathon Oil (MRO -0.4%) announces a framework agreement with Equatorial Guinea to process third-party natural gas through its Alba liquefied petroleum gas processing plant and EG LNG's minority-owned production facility, both located in Punta Europa.
MRO says the facilities will require minor modifications to accommodate the third-party natural gas, and it expects new volumes from the third party early in the next decade.
Also, Noble Energy (NBL +0.9%) signs a provisional deal with the government for natural gas from its offshore Alen field to serve the Alba LPG facility, which will see NBL monetize an additional 600B cf of gas and extend the lifetime of the EG LNG plant.