First United up 14% as SA contributor spots catalyst

The stock's had a nice run over the past few years, but shares remain cheap, and Q1 earnings reported last night were among the strongest in the banking sector, writes Chris DeMuth.

Catalyst #1 is a board and management focused on maximizing shareholder value.

Catalyst #2 is possible Russell 2000 inclusion should the bank grow its market cap to $150M by early May 2019.

Catalyst #3 is the that the bank just might make that $150M by the May 11 cutoff this year. With today's 14% rally, the market cap has just edged over $150M. The forced buying for this low-volume name could send shares into the high $20s.