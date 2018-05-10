Reuters: Boeing, Embraer aviation delayed by breakup complications

Embraer (ERJ -0.7% ) slips following a Reuters report that complications in breaking up the company’s business segments have been delaying an agreement to combine operations with Boeing (BA -0.2% ).

BA’s original proposal of a straightforward acquisition could have been wrapped up by now, but it has proven difficult to design an offer that leaves ERJ standing as a financially robust company focused on defense, according to the report.

The two planemakers have said they are in talks to set up a new company focused on commercial aviation - excluding ERJ’s defense division and possibly its business jet unit - and are picking through details of long-term service contracts between the companies and working on how to distribute ERJ’s thousands of engineers, many of whom have migrated between military and civilian projects during their careers.