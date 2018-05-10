Reuters: Boeing, Embraer aviation delayed by breakup complications

Embraer (ERJ -0.7%) slips following a Reuters report that complications in breaking up the company’s business segments have been delaying an agreement to combine operations with Boeing (BA -0.2%).
BA’s original proposal of a straightforward acquisition could have been wrapped up by now, but it has proven difficult to design an offer that leaves ERJ standing as a financially robust company focused on defense, according to the report.
The two planemakers have said they are in talks to set up a new company focused on commercial aviation - excluding ERJ’s defense division and possibly its business jet unit - and are picking through details of long-term service contracts between the companies and working on how to distribute ERJ’s thousands of engineers, many of whom have migrated between military and civilian projects during their careers.
Now read: CEF JCE: Should You Be Buying? »