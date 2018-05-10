BT -9.7% as costly job cuts, dividend freeze overshadow earnings

BT Group (NYSE:BT) is off 9.7% in U.S. trading today, hitting a multi-year low, after mostly in-line Q4 earnings overshadowed by bigger announcements.

The company's cutting 13,000 jobs, at a total cost of £800M. That's expected to deliver cost savings of about £1.5B.

It's freezing its dividends for the next two fiscal years, after raising them by 10% last fiscal year.

And it guided to a decline in underlying revenues of about 2% in the 2018-2019 time frame, along with EBITDA of £7.3B-£7.4B, capex of £3.7B and normalized free cash flow of £2.3B-£2.5B.

The company will fund a pension plan deficit over 13 years contributing £4.5B by the end of June 2020, followed by annual payments of about £900M for the decade after that.

