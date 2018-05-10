Ultra Petroleum -17% after turning to horizontal wells, away from vertical

Ultra Petroleum (UPL -17.6% ) plunges to a 52-week low despite posting better than expected Q1 earnings and in-line revenues, as the company says it has reduced its operated rig fleet from seven rigs to four, all equipped for horizontal development.

UPL says Q1 production of natural gas and oil totaled 72.3B cfe, up 13% Y/Y, with 68.2B cf of natural gas and 677.8K barrels of oil and condensate.

Excluding realized gains from commodity derivatives, UPL says its average price for natural gas during Q1 was $2.66/Mcf vs. $3.15/Mcf for the year-ago quarter, and its average realized oil and condensate price for Q1 was $60.90/bbl vs. $47.29/bbl for the same period in 2017.

Unless pricing improves, UPL says it plans to devote a significant amount of its remaining capital spending for 2018 to drilling horizontal wells rather than vertical wells.

UPL forecasts Q2 average daily production of 780M-800 Mcfe/day; with less capital allocated to vertical drilling than originally planned, volumes are expected to decline slightly, with production from horizontal wells providing growth later in the year.

Following the results, CapitalOne analysts downgrade shares to Underweight from Equal Weight.