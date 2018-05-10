Petrobras upgraded to Buy at BAML, seeing more manageable debt levels

Petrobras (PBR +7.1% ) pushes to a new 52-week high as BofA Merrill Lynch upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with a $35 price target, raised from $26, citing expectations for an ongoing healthy oil price environment.

PBR's debt levels should become "more manageable" within a year or two, BAML says, with net debt/net capital ratio likely falling below 40% within two years, even if management does not realize any new proceeds from asset sales; if asset sales continue, the overall risk profile of the company would improve even more quickly.

PBR also faces a catalyst in a favorable settlement of its transfer of rights re-valuation, although this is "not critical," BAML says.