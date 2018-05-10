Coherus end Q1 with $95M in quick assets, expects FDA action date on Neulasta biosimilar by November

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Q1 net loss was ($44.3M). Cash and equivalents plus short-term investments totaled $95.1M at quarter-end.

2018 guidance:

CHS-1701: FDA acceptance of marketing application expected no later than June 3 with an action of no later than November 3. CHMP opinion on European marketing application expected no later than June 28. Commercial partnering discussions are ongoing for certain ex-U.S. territories.

CHS-3351: Initiate clinical development. Continue preclinical development of CHS-2020.

CHS-1420: Pursue manufacturing objectives in support of U.S. marketing application. Continue to develop partnering options aimed at a 2022 launch.

Cash utilization: $32M - 37M.