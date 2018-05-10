Venezuela suggests PDVSA may be ready to pay $2B award to Conoco

Venezuela’s government says state oil company PDVSA is “committed to honoring the decisions stemming from the arbitration award,” suggesting it may be ready to pay ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) the $2B arbitration award issued by the International Chamber of Commerce.

COP reportedly has been trying to seize PDVSA’s oil assets at the 335K bbl/day Isla refinery in Curacao, after temporarily seizing ~4M barrels of crude that PDVSA had stored on St. Eustatius island and taking control of a terminal on Bonaire, prompting PDVSA to move several oil tankers away from the region.

The measures have forced PDVSA to halt storage and shipping from at least four terminals, creating a bottleneck of tankers around its Venezuelan ports.

COP says it will continue to enforce legal actions against PDVSA until it receives a payment.