Dropbox's first earnings report beats estimates

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) reports Q1 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates with a 28% Y/Y revenue growth. Guidance will come during the earnings call.

Key metrics: Paying users, 11.5M (+2.2M Y/Y); ARPU, $114.30 (+$3.51); non-GAAP gross margin, 742% (+10.7 pts); operating margin, 10.9% (+8.7 pts); cash from operating activities, $61.8M; FCF, $51.9M; cash and equivalents, $846M.

Earnings call is scheduled for 5 PM Eastern with a webcast available here.

Dropbox shares are down 0.2% aftermarket to $31.82.

Previously: Dropbox beats by $0.06, beats on revenue (May 10)