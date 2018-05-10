Uniti Group posts narrow miss in earnings; acquires CenturyLink routes

In its Q1 earnings, Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) disclosed that today it's acquired 30 long-haul intercity dark fiber routes from CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL), a condition imposed because of CenturyLink's merger with Level 3.

Shares are down 0.3% in early after-hours trading.

The acquired routes total 11,000 route miles and 270,000 fiber strand miles, across 25 states. And Uniti has executed an anchor tenant lease with a Fortune 100 company for 11% of the fiber strand miles.

Revenues were up double digits to $246.9M; net income came to $1.2M and EBITDA was $196.7M, edging an expected $196.4M.

Adjusted funds from operations of $108.7M fell just short of consensus for $111.3M.

Revenue breakout: Uniti Fiber, $67M; Uniti Towers, $3.4M; Uniti Leasing, $172.8M.

Guidance for 2018 (accounting for transactions including TPx and CenturyLink, along with additional lease-up at Uniti Leasing) is for revenue of $1.006B-$1.016B (slightly above expectations for $1.005B), EBITDA of $802M-$811M (above consensus for $800.5M), funds from operations of $382.2M-$391.2M and AFFO of $448M-$457M (with midpoint above consensus for $449.7M).

Press release