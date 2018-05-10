Entergy says subcontractor paid actors to support New Orleans power plant

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) says paid actors appeared to testify in support of its proposed New Orleans East power plant before the city council, but the company says it was not aware a consultant had hired them.

ETR says it did not authorize such payments and had no knowledge of them until it investigated allegations that paid actors were among supporters at public meetings in October and February.

The city council voted 6-1 in March to approve the power plant, which ETR said was needed to supplement power generation during periods of peak demand.